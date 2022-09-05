Gators self-analyze after season-opening win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the Gators, Saturday’s win over No. 7 Utah was euphoric. It’s also over and done with. Florida has another opponent to prepare for, and it’s a second straight Top-20 foe at that.

After knocking off the Utes 29-26, Florida now enters SEC play with another fantastic home matchup against No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday in The Swamp. Only once before has Florida opened a season with consecutive wins over ranked teams--1982.

The Gators certainly didn’t play a perfect game against the Utes. There were two fumbles--one was recovered, one wasn’t. Florida also committed seven penalties for 38 yards and allowed 230 yards on the ground.

Billy Napier is asking that his players be their own worst critics.

“The film is sloppy, just so we’re all on the same page,” said Napier while addressing the media on Monday. “I know we’re ready to put the crown on the Gators, but the Gators got a lot of work to do to play at our expectation and our standard. We went through those things -- communication, alignment, eye discipline.”

“We just have to build on great days, and get one percent better every day,” said running back Montrell Johnson. “We have to get back in the film room and Just go to work. That’s all there is to it.”

“You’ve got to understand that there’s room for improvement, and the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement,” said defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp “You’ve got to take that for what it is and move on to the next week and have laser beam focus on the next team.”

Quarterback Anthony Richardson was voted SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his opening game performance. Richardson rushed for three touchdowns against Utah and set a career-high with 168 passing yards. Pass rusher Brenton Cox was voted SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after setting a career-high with 10 tackles, including one for a loss.

