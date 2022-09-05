Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads.

Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90.

Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this weekend, while Efren Tepole, 37, was arrested in the morning, both being charged with DUIs and a moving violation.

