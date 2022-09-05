Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham

Chief Randy Burnham remembered by Lake City Fire Department
Chief Randy Burnham remembered by Lake City Fire Department(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19.

Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death.

The fire department posted on Facebook on Monday a photo to honor Burnham. They stated,” Rest easy my friend! You are missed more than words can express.”

After Burnham’s death, the Suwannee County Honor Guard fed and consoled the family of Chief Burnham and the Lake City Fire Department. They also helped arrange the chief’s funeral and made sure it followed firefighter tradition and respected the family’s wishes.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Gainesville Police Department investigates crime (gfx)
Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K
WCJB TV20 News at Noon
TV20 News at Noon expands to hour-long newscast
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to fire at Peach Valley Cafe
Firefighters put out fire at Gainesville café
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to fire at Peach Valley Cafe
Gainesville Café fire