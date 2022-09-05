Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19.

Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death.

The fire department posted on Facebook on Monday a photo to honor Burnham. They stated,” Rest easy my friend! You are missed more than words can express.”

After Burnham’s death, the Suwannee County Honor Guard fed and consoled the family of Chief Burnham and the Lake City Fire Department. They also helped arrange the chief’s funeral and made sure it followed firefighter tradition and respected the family’s wishes.

