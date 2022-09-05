Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a motorcycle versus pickup truck crash in Columbia County on Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pickup truck pulling a trailer was headed east on Southwest King Street around 5:30 p.m. The driver turned left into Dyal Avenue.

That’s when a motorcycle headed west on King Street crashed into the front side of the truck. The rider, a 23-year-old man from Lake City, was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was not hurt. The crash is being investigated by state troopers.

