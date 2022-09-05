Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!
In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
RELATED: Ocala CEP highlights Synalgic Studios
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.