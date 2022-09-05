One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators.

Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our viewing area will be awarded $500.

September’s “One Class at a Time” winner is Pamela Staats from Five Points Elementary School.

Mrs. Staats has been at Five Points for 35 years. Starting as a classroom teacher, art teacher and now guidance counselor.

“I’ve been in 8 different classrooms here, it was a joy just to be here” said Staats.

During her time at the school, Mrs. Staats has taught parents and even grandparents of the students she now works with.

“There is an inherent trust with her with families that is amazing” said principal, Thomas Lashley. “They believe in her, they know her, they’ve known her for years. It is a multi-generational blessing”

One student said it is her loving smile and support that can turn their frown upside down.

“She’s always there for me and brings me up when I’m down. She always has a smile on her face.” said student, Cardyr Bullard, “When I was in student council, I didn’t win for what I went for and she gave me a pound on the back and say you did great anyways”

It is these relationships that has kept Mrs. Staats coming back for 35 years, “Very rewarding, very rewarding” said Staats.

