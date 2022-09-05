One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats

One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators.

Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our viewing area will be awarded $500.

September’s “One Class at a Time” winner is Pamela Staats from Five Points Elementary School.

Mrs. Staats has been at Five Points for 35 years. Starting as a classroom teacher, art teacher and now guidance counselor.

“I’ve been in 8 different classrooms here, it was a joy just to be here” said Staats.

During her time at the school, Mrs. Staats has taught parents and even grandparents of the students she now works with.

“There is an inherent trust with her with families that is amazing” said principal, Thomas Lashley. “They believe in her, they know her, they’ve known her for years. It is a multi-generational blessing”

One student said it is her loving smile and support that can turn their frown upside down.

“She’s always there for me and brings me up when I’m down. She always has a smile on her face.” said student, Cardyr Bullard, “When I was in student council, I didn’t win for what I went for and she gave me a pound on the back and say you did great anyways”

It is these relationships that has kept Mrs. Staats coming back for 35 years, “Very rewarding, very rewarding” said Staats.

CLICK HERE to nominate an impactful teacher or school leader in NCFL.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries
Crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries.
One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats
crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries
Crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries