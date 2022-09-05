One person killed in Columbia County motorcycle vs. truck crash

Crash (gfx)
Crash (gfx)(Associated Press)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a motorcycle versus pickup truck crash in Columbia County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report the roadway was blocked on Southwest King Street and Dyal Avenue around 5:30 on Monday afternoon.

Troopers say a motorcycle rider and a pickup truck collided near the intersection.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

