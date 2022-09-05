Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

High School Football Play of the Week
High School Football Play of the Week(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week One of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:

Click here to vote in the poll. The options are as follows:

  • Eastside’s Holden Johnson connects with Antoneo Wilson for a 91-yard TD
  • Jaren Hamilton of Buchholz returns the opening kickoff all the way
  • Oak Hall’s Dakota Brower finds Neil Ruth between two defenders
  • Newberry’s Kaleb Woods scores on a long TD run
  • Bradford’s Chalil Cummings makes the diving catch for the TD

The poll closes on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Tebow one-on-one interview
Soccer returning to Jacksonville with Tebow-backed franchise
The Florida Gators soccer team warms up before their match with Florida State at Dizney Stadium.
Florida soccer team blanked at home by Florida State
Florida trails only UK among SEC schools in national poll
No. 13 Florida volleyball team drops 4-set match to No. 4 Minnesota
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) after running in a touchdown during the second...
Florida upsets No. 7 Utah, 29-26 in Billy Napier’s debut