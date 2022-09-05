Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week One of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:

Click here to vote in the poll. The options are as follows:

Eastside’s Holden Johnson connects with Antoneo Wilson for a 91-yard TD

Jaren Hamilton of Buchholz returns the opening kickoff all the way

Oak Hall’s Dakota Brower finds Neil Ruth between two defenders

Newberry’s Kaleb Woods scores on a long TD run

Bradford’s Chalil Cummings makes the diving catch for the TD

The poll closes on Thursday at 4 p.m.

