Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week One of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:
Click here to vote in the poll. The options are as follows:
- Eastside’s Holden Johnson connects with Antoneo Wilson for a 91-yard TD
- Jaren Hamilton of Buchholz returns the opening kickoff all the way
- Oak Hall’s Dakota Brower finds Neil Ruth between two defenders
- Newberry’s Kaleb Woods scores on a long TD run
- Bradford’s Chalil Cummings makes the diving catch for the TD
The poll closes on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.