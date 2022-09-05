Popular Gainesville breakfast spot caught on fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning.

The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1am leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages.

Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to the call and arrived in four minutes. After 22 minutes of battling, they finally put the fire out.

Residents arrived one by one with hungry eyes and empty stomachs with no clue about the fire.

“We saw the tape off and we’re like what happened and so- we asked the news crew and they told us that there was a fire, we weren’t expecting that at all”, says Katie Bakkedahl. “So, we were just really looking forward to some good breakfast and mimosas but I hope everything’s okay with the owner and everything.”

Joshua Neal says he was excited to become a first time customer but was disappointed by the news.

“This is my first time, I was looking , me and my ol girl was looking at the pictures ad we just decided hey, let’s go try this place out, said Neal. “It looked pretty good so I was ready to come in here and eat this morning. But- I mean it’s very unfortunate that that happened to them, I hope they get back up and running. I would love to come try this place out "

As an investigation is still ongoing, the fire marshal doesn’t know when the restaurant will reopen.

