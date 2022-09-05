Russell Report: Gator’s Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Even though the Florida football team is now gearing up to face SEC rival Kentucky at home on Saturday, there’s still a buzz over Florida’s big win against Utah in a packed Swamp last Saturday. Two things stick out to me about this game. On the offensive side, the word is efficient. The Gators ran the ball well with good offensive line play, using three backs who ran hard although they need to hold onto the ball a bit better, and quarterback Anthony Richardson ran for over 100 yards and did enough in the passing game to help his team win. On defense, the goal line stand was great but Florida will have to do a better job against the run as SEC play begins but also credit Utah because a power running game is what they feature and they did that well.

Kentucky is a team that loves a power running game too but without its best running back Chris Rodriguez, who didn’t play last week because of legal issues, the Wildcats ran for less than two yards a carry against Miami of Ohio, not exactly an SEC opponent. A projected starting linebacker also didn’t play in the game. There is only one season-opening game and Gator fans showed up loud and proud and we’ll see if that same energy is there this Saturday night as well as both Florida and Kentucky start SEC play.

Well, we now know we’ll have a 12-team playoff in college football, starting no later than 2026 but possibly as early as 2024. My first thought. What took so long? But it’s here and I really like the format. The six highest-rated conference champions and then six at large teams with the top four teams getting a first-round bye. The rankings will still be done by the College Football Playoff committee and some bowl games will also be included as part of the playoff system. My only concern. If so many of the games featuring just the top four teams were blowouts on a large number of occasions, how competitive will these games be? At least for now, I don’t think fans will mind if some of the games go that way because more teams get a chance and fans will like to see the new teams get in.

If the U.S. Open was the swan song for Serena Williams and her brilliant tennis career, she did it with class and gratitude. Thanking family, friends, and fans in an emotional post-match ceremony after losing in the tournament. She is arguably the “GOAT” in women’s tennis as her 23 major titles, four Olympic gold medals, 73 career singles titles and 16 doubles and mixed doubles titles would attest to. She hasn’t totally closed the door on more tennis but selfishly, I hope she goes out now, so we can all remember how great a player she is while going out still competitive. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

RELATED: Russell Report: College Football Returns

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.