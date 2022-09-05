Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria risk

St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look inside the fridge.

Miami-based St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the food may be tainted with listeria. Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in children, elderly adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The salmon was sold by distributors between February and June of this year. The product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As of last week, no related illnesses have been reported.

