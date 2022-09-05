TV20 News at Noon expands to hour-long newscast

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago WCJB TV20 launched the 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, now the station is expanding the TV20 News at Noon.

Starting on Labor Day, the TV20 News at Noon will go from a half-hour broadcast to an hour-long broadcast.

The expanded newscast gives the station time to air more local news stories, additional weather updates, and the latest sports reports.

The newscast airs on ABC starting at 12:00 p.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m. It can also be streamed on the WCJB website, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and the WCJB News app.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Chief Randy Burnham remembered by Lake City Fire Department
Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham
Gainesville Police Department investigates crime (gfx)
Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to fire at Peach Valley Cafe
Firefighters put out fire at Gainesville café
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to fire at Peach Valley Cafe
Gainesville Café fire