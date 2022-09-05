TV20 News at Noon expands to hour-long newscast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago WCJB TV20 launched the 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, now the station is expanding the TV20 News at Noon.

Starting on Labor Day, the TV20 News at Noon will go from a half-hour broadcast to an hour-long broadcast.

The expanded newscast gives the station time to air more local news stories, additional weather updates, and the latest sports reports.

The newscast airs on ABC starting at 12:00 p.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m. It can also be streamed on the WCJB website, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and the WCJB News app.

