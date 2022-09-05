The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida.

However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen.

Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at City Hall.

Board members will discuss the design and vision for renovating the city’s Thelma Boltin Center starting at 5:30.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Lake City council members will try to finalize a contract for their new city manager during their Tuesday evening meeting. It starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Scooter’s Coffee in Gainesville is celebrating National Teacher Day on Wednesday.

Educators can get a free drink of any size at participating Scooter’s locations.

Oak Hammock residents are having the zoo animals visit them on Wednesday morning.

Santa Fe College zookeepers are visiting the retirement community for a demonstration.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot
Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot
Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot
Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Lake City DUI Checkpoint successfully arrested two more drivers on DUI charges.
Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road