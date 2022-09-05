The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida.

However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen.

Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at City Hall.

Board members will discuss the design and vision for renovating the city’s Thelma Boltin Center starting at 5:30.

Lake City council members will try to finalize a contract for their new city manager during their Tuesday evening meeting. It starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Scooter’s Coffee in Gainesville is celebrating National Teacher Day on Wednesday.

Educators can get a free drink of any size at participating Scooter’s locations.

Oak Hammock residents are having the zoo animals visit them on Wednesday morning.

Santa Fe College zookeepers are visiting the retirement community for a demonstration.

