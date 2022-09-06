Alachua County commissioners move forward with inclusionary housing ordinance plan

Alachua County commissioners move forward with inclusionary housing ordinance plan
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners are searching across the state for guidance on creating an inclusionary housing ordinance. The board voted for staff to figure out the scope and cost of doing a Florida Housing Coalition Feasibility study.

The study is meant to examine how inclusionary housing requirements and incentives will impact Alachua county’s housing market.

County commissioners are considering creating a similar ordinance, to increase the number of affordable housing units in the county. Developers will make a percentage of their new development, as ‘affordable housing’, and in turn, can have some of the cost of building covered by the county.

Alachua county staff is also tasked with working on getting more details on the inclusionary housing ordinance in Tallahassee and Leon county.

Inclusionary Housing slide from Alachua County commission meeting
