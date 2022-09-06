Alachua Police arrest two people for stealing van

The driver did not have a valid license and was found with drugs in his pocket.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Police arrested two people on charges of grand theft auto after pulling them over in a stolen van.

Officers arrested Ronnie Padgett, 18, and Alvin Crews, 51, as they were driving the vehicle North on US Highway 441.

Padgett, who was driving the stolen vehicle, didn’t have a valid license and had marijuana in his pocket. Officers also found glass smoking pipes and cocaine in their possession.

TRENDING: Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete

Police contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, who said it was stolen from their home.

