Alachua Police arrest two people for stealing van

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Police arrested two people on charges of grand theft auto after pulling them over in a stolen van.

Officers arrested Ronnie Padgett, 18, and Alvin Crews, 51, as they were driving the vehicle North on US Highway 441.

Padgett, who was driving the stolen vehicle, didn’t have a valid license and had marijuana in his pocket. Officers also found glass smoking pipes and cocaine in their possession.

Police contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, who said it was stolen from their home.

