Bronson man killed in crash on U.S. 27 involving a semi-truck
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Bronson is dead after a wreck involving a semi-truck and an SUV in Levy County on Tuesday.
Florida Highway Troopers say just before noon, a Freightliner box truck was headed north on County Road 347 and went into the intersection of U.S. 27 alternate.
The 71-year-old man headed north in an SUV collided with the semi. The man died at the scene.
The 61-year-old man from High Springs driving the semi suffered serious injuries.
