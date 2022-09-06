Bronson man killed in crash on U.S. 27 involving a semi-truck

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Bronson is dead after a wreck involving a semi-truck and an SUV in Levy County on Tuesday.

Florida Highway Troopers say just before noon, a Freightliner box truck was headed north on County Road 347 and went into the intersection of U.S. 27 alternate.

The 71-year-old man headed north in an SUV collided with the semi. The man died at the scene.

The 61-year-old man from High Springs driving the semi suffered serious injuries.

