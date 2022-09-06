Bronson man killed in crash on U.S. 27 involving a semi-truck

FHP responds to semi-truck crash (gfx)
FHP responds to semi-truck crash (gfx)(MGN, FHP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Bronson is dead after a wreck involving a semi-truck and an SUV in Levy County on Tuesday.

Florida Highway Troopers say just before noon, a Freightliner box truck was headed north on County Road 347 and went into the intersection of U.S. 27 alternate.

The 71-year-old man headed north in an SUV collided with the semi. The man died at the scene.

TRENDING: FHP completes investigation into school bus vs. semi-truck crash that injured 5 children

The 61-year-old man from High Springs driving the semi suffered serious injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
FHP completes investigation into school bus vs. semi-truck crash that injured 5 children
Firefighters battle abandoned building fire in Ocala
Tech Tuesday
Tech Tuesday: Applied Molecular Evolution
Tech Tuesday: Applied Molecular Evolution