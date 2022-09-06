Cedar Point announces closure of Top Thrill Dragster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Gray News) – One of the world’s most famous roller coasters is closing.

Cedar Point, an amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, announced Tuesday it is retiring the Top Thrill Dragster.

The coaster has been a staple at the park for 19 years, opening to the public in May 2003. Park officials did not say why the ride is being closed after all these years.

Cedar Point also did not clarify if the coaster will be torn down or if it is being renovated.

“Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience,” the park said in a tweet.

With a height of 420 feet, the Top Thrill Dragster is the second-tallest roller coaster on the planet. The tallest roller coaster in the world is Kingda Ka, a 456-foot-tall ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

The Top Thrill Dragster is also known for its incredible speed, taking riders from 0 mph to 120 mph within four seconds of launch.

The Top Thrill Dragster has remained closed for the past two seasons after a Michigan woman was injured by a metal bracket that fell off the coaster and hit her in the head as she waited in line for the ride in August 2021. The 44-year-old suffered brain damage.

The ride was shut down for the rest of the 2021 season and has remained closed during the 2022 season.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture launched a six-month investigation and determined Cedar Point was not responsible for the woman’s injury.

Cedar Point did not say if the ride’s permanent closure is related to that event.

