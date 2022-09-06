Crash in Putnam County leaves man in critical condition

The car flipped over several times, throwing the driver out of the vehicle.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers reported that a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Putnam County.

At around 2:45 on Monday afternoon, a car was headed South on US Highway 17 near the city of Satsuma.

Troopers say the driver ran off-road into a ditch, hitting a culvert in the process.

The car flipped over several times, causing the driver to be thrown out of the vehicle.

He was taken to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital for his injuries.

