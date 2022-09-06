FHP completes investigation into school bus vs. semi-truck crash that injured 5 children

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Criminal charges are pending following an investigation into a crash involving a school bus filled with children and a semi-truck according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers.

State troopers have completed their investigation into the March 30, 2022 crash. Troopers have yet to release details on who is being charged and what charges they will face.

Two girls were critically injured when a semi-truck crashed into the back of a school bus dropping off students on U.S. Highway 19 in Yankeetown. Three other children were also hurt.

Video posted anonymously to the Twisted Truckers Facebook page shows the semi crashing into the back of the stopped bus at a high rate of speed.

The video was posted anonymously to the Twisted Truckers Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.