Firefighters battle abandoned building fire in Ocala

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews put out a fire at an abandoned building in Ocala Tuesday afternoon.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews were called around 1 p.m. to a report of a wildfire on Northwest Blitchton Road near 44th Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from behind a line of trees on a vacant property.

Firefighters realized it was not a wildfire, but an abandoned building concealed in the trees that had caught fire.

Crews used hose lines to knock down the flames. The fire was put out about 15 minutes after crews arrived.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

