Gainesville Historic Preservation Board will meet to review design concepts for the Thelma Boltin Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Historic Preservation Board will review the design concepts and vision for the Thelma Boltin Center.

The Thelma Boltin building was originally known as the Gainesville Servicemen’s Center.

It was an entertainment venue for U.S. Service members stationed at nearby military bases.

TRENDING: Alachua Police arrest two people for stealing van

The city of Gainesville bought the facility in 1946 and renamed it in honor of its first director, Thelma Boltin.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

It will be held at the city hall auditorium or 200 E University Ave.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.