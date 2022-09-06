Gainesville Historic Preservation Board will meet to review design concepts for the Thelma Boltin Center

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Historic Preservation Board will review the design concepts and vision for the Thelma Boltin Center.

The Thelma Boltin building was originally known as the Gainesville Servicemen’s Center.

It was an entertainment venue for U.S. Service members stationed at nearby military bases.

The city of Gainesville bought the facility in 1946 and renamed it in honor of its first director, Thelma Boltin.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

It will be held at the city hall auditorium or 200 E University Ave.

