Gainesville man arrested after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tremaine Decoursey, 22, Monday morning.

The victim is nine months pregnant.

She says Decoursey decided he did not want to be a part of the child’s life.

He then started sending threatening messages and showed up unannounced at her home.

The victim blocked his number, but Decoursey made new numbers and kept calling and texting her saying “I’ll kill you.”

Decoursey is charged with written threats to kill or harm another person among other charges.

