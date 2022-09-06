Gainesville Police arrested woman accused of attacking a man, trying to set him on fire

A Jacksonville woman was arrested after officers say she beat a man with a stick and tried to set him on fire.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Jacksonville woman was arrested after officers say she beat a man with a stick and tried to set him on fire.

Gainesville Police Department officers say went the victim entered his home in Gainesville on Monday, Bridget King, 28, was waiting for him and holding a two-foot wooden stick.

She reportedly told the victim she was going to “slaughter” him. King then jumped on the man’s back and hit him multiple times. She refused to let him leave the room, blocking the doorway.

She then tried to set the man’s shirt on fire.

King is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated battery, and domestic battery. She was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

