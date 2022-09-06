HOMETOWN HERO: Virginia Grant is creating a platform for black professionals in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Virginia Grant founded Gainesville Black Professionals (GBP) in 2016.

It has now evolved into the largest network of black professionals in North Central Florida.

“This was a vision that I had that I shared with the community and the community said ‘yeah I like that too’” said Grant.

Through GBP, Grant has hosted networking events and socials for thousands of black professionals.

“I felt like there was a void in our community. I did not think as black professionals that we had a space of our own. I wanted to create that space where we could come together, network, collaborate” said Grant.

Grant says this space has led to increased minority representation on non-profit boards, city leadership positions and collaborations between organizations and individuals.

“It has given me an opportunity to go on business ventures with other professionals that I had no clue” said GBP ambassador, Berthina McGill. “I’m in private practice and I’m in the office all day but going to these mixers and networking events gives me the opportunity to meet new people. We are African Americans and it sets the stage for success”

GBP now publishes a magazine titled Synergy that is meant to highlight local professionals, business owners and inspire the youth.

