Levy County Commission will meet to discuss the tax rate and budget for the new fiscal year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners are considering the tax rate and budget for the new fiscal year on Tuesday.

The meeting will begin around 5 p.m.

The new fiscal year will begin on October 1st and end on September 30th of 2023.

The public phone lines will be open at 4:45 p.m. but will be muted and have listening capability only.

