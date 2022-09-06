Levy County Commission will meet to discuss the tax rate and budget for the new fiscal year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners are considering the tax rate and budget for the new fiscal year on Tuesday.

The meeting will begin around 5 p.m.

TRENDING: Cross City man arrested for murder, attempted murder following crime spree

The new fiscal year will begin on October 1st and end on September 30th of 2023.

The public phone lines will be open at 4:45 p.m. but will be muted and have listening capability only.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.