Lillian Bryant Park and Splash Pad will temporarily close for gas line repairs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Lillian Bryant Park and Splash Pad in Ocala temporarily closes for scheduled repairs.

Starting Tuesday and ending on Saturday, September 10, gas line repairs will be happening.

The park will be back open to the public on Sunday, September 11.

TRENDING: One person killed in Columbia County motorcycle vs. truck crash

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

During construction times, residents may experience noise and heavy construction activity within the project area.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Ocala City Council will meet and consider giving 7-Eleven a beer and wine license
Ocala City Council will meet about a potential beer and wine license for a 7-Eleven
Ocala City Council will meet and consider giving 7-Eleven a beer and wine license
Ocala City Council will meet and consider giving 7-Eleven a beer and wine license
Lillian Bryant Park and Splash Pad will temporarily close for gas line repairs
Lillian Bryant Park and Splash Pad will temporarily close for gas line repairs
Literary agent Sterling Lord died at the age of 102
Literary agent Sterling Lord died at the age of 102