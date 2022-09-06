Lillian Bryant Park and Splash Pad will temporarily close for gas line repairs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Lillian Bryant Park and Splash Pad in Ocala temporarily closes for scheduled repairs.

Starting Tuesday and ending on Saturday, September 10, gas line repairs will be happening.

The park will be back open to the public on Sunday, September 11.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

During construction times, residents may experience noise and heavy construction activity within the project area.

