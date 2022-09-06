Literary agent Sterling Lord died at the age of 102
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sterling Lord died at a nursing home in Ocala at the age of 102.
He was a literary agent, who arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to Art Buchwald and Edward M Kennedy.
He is the one who found a publisher for Jack Kerouac’s 1957 novel On the Road.
