Literary agent Sterling Lord died at the age of 102

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sterling Lord died at a nursing home in Ocala at the age of 102.

He was a literary agent, who arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to Art Buchwald and Edward M Kennedy.

He is the one who found a publisher for Jack Kerouac’s 1957 novel On the Road.

