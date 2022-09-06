Northbound lanes on I-75 blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75 blocked lanes as crews extricate drivers trapped in their vehicles according to Florida Highway Patrol.

State troopers say just after 6 p.m., two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle collided on the northbound lanes of the I-75 near Micanopy.

Fire rescue crews were called to help save people trapped in their vehicles.

TRENDING: FHP completes investigation into school bus vs. semi-truck crash that injured 5 children

At this time no deaths have been reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.