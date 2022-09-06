Northbound lanes on I-75 blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

Vehicle crashes into home
Vehicle crashes into home
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75 blocked lanes as crews extricate drivers trapped in their vehicles according to Florida Highway Patrol.

State troopers say just after 6 p.m., two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle collided on the northbound lanes of the I-75 near Micanopy.

Fire rescue crews were called to help save people trapped in their vehicles.

TRENDING: FHP completes investigation into school bus vs. semi-truck crash that injured 5 children

At this time no deaths have been reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

