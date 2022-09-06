Ocala City Council will meet about a potential beer and wine license for a 7-Eleven

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is considering giving a beer and wine license to 7-Eleven on Tuesday.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m.

It will be held at the council chamber located on the second floor of the Ocala City Hall.

The Ocala City Council had previously voted to approve the permit but due to the public notice not being delivered to the owners, there is a rehearsing.

The permit will be for the 7-Eleven at SE Maricamp Rd and SE 25th Ave.

