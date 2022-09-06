Ocala City Council will meet about a potential beer and wine license for a 7-Eleven

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is considering giving a beer and wine license to 7-Eleven on Tuesday.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m.

It will be held at the council chamber located on the second floor of the Ocala City Hall.

TRENDING: Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence

The Ocala City Council had previously voted to approve the permit but due to the public notice not being delivered to the owners, there is a rehearsing.

The permit will be for the 7-Eleven at SE Maricamp Rd and SE 25th Ave.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.