Ocala water park to undergo repair work

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Lillian Bryant Park and Splash Pad in Ocala will be closed for repairs for the next couple of days.

Gas lines will be repaired through Saturday, September 10th.

Construction is from seven a.m. until six in the evening.

The park reopens on Sunday.

TRENDING STORY: Firefighters battle abandoned building fire in Ocala

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Vehicle crashes into home
Northbound lanes on I-75 blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Gas lines are being repaired for the next few days.
Ocala water park to undergo repair work
Alachua County commissioners discussed an inclusionary housing plan
Alachua County commissioners move forward with inclusionary housing ordinance plan
Inclusionary Housing slide from Alachua County commission meeting
Alachua County commissioners move forward with inclusionary housing ordinance plan