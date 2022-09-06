Ocala water park to undergo repair work

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Lillian Bryant Park and Splash Pad in Ocala will be closed for repairs for the next couple of days.

Gas lines will be repaired through Saturday, September 10th.

Construction is from seven a.m. until six in the evening.

The park reopens on Sunday.

TRENDING STORY: Firefighters battle abandoned building fire in Ocala

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.