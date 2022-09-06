Putnam County crash leads to detours and road block

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Putnam County may have a detour in their commute.

U.S. 17 and State Road 207 are blocked after a crash with fuel leakage.

First responders are working on these roads to clean up the leak.

They ask drivers to use alternate routes if you’re driving south or to Saint Augustine.

Officials suggest using Ferry Road to Putnam County Boulevard to West Cracker Swamp Road.

But they want to warn drivers there will be a lot of traffic on the roadways.

