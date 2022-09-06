Putnam County sex offender on the run turns himself in

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A sex offender accused of not living at the address he is registered at has turned himself in at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Kenneth Spradling, 34, turned himself over to sheriff’s deputies on Monday after it was reported last week that deputies were looking for him.

TRENDING: One person hospitalized after shooting at Gainesville apartment complex

Spradling was supposed to be staying at an address off North Highway 17 in Palatka as a condition of his release for committing a sex crime in Clay County. Deputies tried to serve an injunction for texting a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office law enforcement officer at the address, but he wasn’t home.

Investigators checked surveillance video and determined Spradling was not living at the residence, violating sex offender registration rules.

He was booked into the Putnam County Jail on two third-degree counts of sex offender violation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.