Sign up for Find Facts Fast course on spotting disinformation

Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better...
Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better participate in the democratic process and spot misinformation online.(Gray Television)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is launching a new program ahead of the November midterm election to help voters differentiate between fact and fiction.

In partnership with the nonprofit Poynter Institute’s MediaWise program, Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better participate in the democratic process and spot misinformation online and in their social media feeds.

“Elections make fertile grounds for bad actors, domestic and abroad, to plant seeds of disinformation, due in part to polarization, heightened emotions and a 24/7 news cycle on social feeds,” said MediaWise director Alex Mahadevan. “Find Facts Fast helps anyone … wade through the flood of misinformation we’ll see in the coming months and beyond.”

The instructors include a team of award-winning journalists, teaching learners how to spot misinformation, leverage digital tools to verify online content, identify videos and images that were manipulated, diversify their news diets to avoid echo chambers and practice click restraint.

There are several ways to enroll in the course.

  • Message FACTS to 903-400-5048 via SMS
  • Message FACTS to 903-459-6893 via WhatsApp
  • Or click this link to sign up.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

FHP investigates crash
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
A U.S. Coast Guard boat and helicopter search the area Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland,...
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
FHP troopers has confirmed a Fatal Crash involving a pick-up and a dump truck in Marion County...
Putnam County crash leads to detours and road block
Putnam County crash leads to road blocks for drivers
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,...
New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy