Tech Tuesday: Applied Molecular Evolution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fame may be the answer to discovering the secrets of how life develops. But not that kind of fame.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us about the foundation for applied molecular evolution.

Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here with UF Innovate/Accelerate, and guess where we are today?

Well, welcome Melanie. You’re at the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution, as you can tell from the fossils that are all around you.

So, tell us a little bit more about the foundation.

Well, I’d be delighted to. As you can see, we are interested in almost everything having to do with life, and mostly at the molecular level, so we have started by creating new forms and new kinds of DNA. And we are using that not only to do medical applications but also to search for what other kinds of DNA might be found in the cosmos, like for example, Mars, which is on the podium right behind me.

And how does this apply in the medical field?

Well, many things. Obviously, when you are looking for life on Mars, you’re looking for life that you don’t know much about, but when we’re doing diagnostics for a disease, say HIV or hepatitis or COVID, we’re looking for alien life that has infected you, which we know a lot more about. But in either case, our ability to look for DNA, RNA, genetic material, is an ability that will let us tell us what kinds of diseases you have, as well as what kind of life might be populating another body in our solar system.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: Website Engagements

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.