Tu Fiesta Radio Station will host their first ever Latin festival in Gainesville
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tu Fiesta Radio Fest will be Saturday, September 10th at Bo Diddley Plaza from 4-10pm.

This is ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month.

There will be Latin music, food vendors, live performances and more.

“We are going to have Tropics, it is a local band they’re awesome” said Elio Piedra, the owner and host at Tu Fiesta Radio. “We are gong to have Melina Almodovar, La Muneca de la Salsa. She is the main act coming all the way from Miami with a 12 piece live band. We are going to be on fire making a tribute to Celia Cruz, the salsa queen”

The radio station and fest supports Children Beyond our Borders Organization.

