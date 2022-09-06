Tu Fiesta Radio Station will host their first ever Latin festival in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tu Fiesta Radio Fest will be Saturday, September 10th at Bo Diddley Plaza from 4-10pm.

This is ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month.

There will be Latin music, food vendors, live performances and more.

“We are going to have Tropics, it is a local band they’re awesome” said Elio Piedra, the owner and host at Tu Fiesta Radio. “We are gong to have Melina Almodovar, La Muneca de la Salsa. She is the main act coming all the way from Miami with a 12 piece live band. We are going to be on fire making a tribute to Celia Cruz, the salsa queen”

The radio station and fest supports Children Beyond our Borders Organization.

