UF football team rises to No. 12 in the AP poll

Voters give Gators the nod after three-point win over then-No. 7 Utah
Florida safety Trey Dean III (0), linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) and linebacker Amari Burney...
Florida safety Trey Dean III (0), linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) and linebacker Amari Burney (2), right, celebrate Burney's end zone interception ending Utah's final drive of the game in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After posting a thrilling 29-26 victory over Utah in Saturday’s season opener, the Florida Gators ascended all the way to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press college football poll that was released on Tuesday afternoon. Florida’s rise from outside the Top 25 to No. 12 is the biggest for an unranked team since the first regular-season poll of 2016, when Texas landed at No. 11 and Wisconsin at No. 10 after Week 1 victories.

Florida also leapfrogs Saturday’s opponent, Kentucky in the rankings. The Wildcats remained at No. 20 following a 37-13 win over Miami (OH). Utah fell to 13th in the poll after losing in Gainesville.

Alabama remained No. 1, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel. Georgia, however, jumped past Ohio State for the No. 2 spot. Michigan and Clemson round out the top five.

Tennessee also moves into the rankings at No. 24, giving the SEC eight ranked teams.

