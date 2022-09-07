Accusations fly as Lake City City Manager contract talks stall

By Camron Lunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city’s budget is approved, millage rate is the same, but the formally unanimous choice for city manager now comes with a cloud of councilman accusations.

At Tuesday night Lake City Council meeting Councilman Todd Sampson began by accusing Interim City Manager Paul Dyal of miss-treating female employees, letting city staff have a half day without council notice, and declaring bankruptcy.

“Even though Mr. Dyal has been city manager for some time it is evident that he is clueless about the city’s personnel policies,” said Sampson.

RELATED STORY: ‘Dyal-ed in’: Interim Lake City Manager promoted to permanent position

At the city’s last meeting on Aug. 15, Sampson joined with the two other acting councilmen and the mayor to approve Dyal being appointed as the permanent city manager. Before his reluctant yes vote, Sampson stated that he wanted the city to continue to search for a city manager using a head-hunter. Sylvester Warren pointed out that he thought Sampson may have still been bitter about that proposal being rejected by his fellow council members.

“I hate when one person wants to have everything there way and when it doesn’t go their way they it’s like a little kid and throw their lollipop in the sand and pitch a fit and Mr. Sampson you have been that way for too long,” said Warren.

Mike Osborn, the city’s Water Treatment Director, felt that Sampson has not spoke to enough people to make accurate accusations about Dyal.

“There’s a lot of things being said about my boss Paul Dyal by Mr. Sampson that I think Mr. Sampson if he would of done his research and listened to not certain people, but everybody he would have found that a lot of this ain’t true,” said Osborn.

The council decided to table contract talks with the interim city manager until the full council is sworn-in in November.

