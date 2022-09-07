Alachua County man found after being reported missing and endangered

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office located a man shortly after reporting him missing and endangered.

Deputies say Jerome Cobb, 73, disappeared in the area of Advanced Auto Parts on Tower Road on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Police were able to locate him.

They say Cobb has medical issues and did not have his medication with him.

Cobb was wearing a Fedora-style hat, black pants, black shoes, and a multi-colored button-up shirt when he was last seen. He also had a silver walker with a white trash bag tied to the right handle.

