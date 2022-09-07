Alachua County school officials will host two career fairs
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you need a job, Alachua County school officials are hosting two career fairs.
The first will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Alachua Elementary.
The second will be on September 15 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the district office.
Registration is not required.
The district has openings for teaching and non-teaching jobs and you could be interviewed and hired on the same day.
