Alachua County school officials will host two career fairs

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you need a job, Alachua County school officials are hosting two career fairs.

The first will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Alachua Elementary.

The second will be on September 15 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the district office.

Registration is not required.

The district has openings for teaching and non-teaching jobs and you could be interviewed and hired on the same day.

