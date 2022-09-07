Bob Graham Center for Public Service will hold a luncheon for its professional development series

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bob Graham Center for Public Service holds a luncheon for their Careers in Public Service professional development series on Wednesday.

The Careers in Public Service series features UF alumni in the public service sector who can connect to current UF students.

The lunch features gator grad, Jamal Sowell.

He is a former Florida secretary of commerce and CEO of Enterprise Florida.

Sowell is now president of indelible business solutions and has many other accomplishments.

He was inducted into the UF hall of fame and named an outstanding young alumni.

The lunchtime conversation will run from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

