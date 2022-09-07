Buchholz and Gainesville High School math teams get recognition for recent national-level wins

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Gainesville and Buchholz High math teams are getting recognition for recent wins on the national level.

The school board honored the teams at Tuesday’s meeting, but the GHS students could not make it.

GHS came in 8th place nationally this year and the BHS team won its 14th championship.

