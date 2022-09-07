GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -CDS Family and Behavioral Health Services started 52 years ago as a drug prevention program for adults. Although, throughout the years, CEO Phil Kabler said the organization has evolved.

Now, 110 members help children, teens and families across 14 counties with behavioral issues.

TRENDING STORY: Buchholz and Gainesville High School math teams get recognition for recent national-level wins

“We do not have bad kids,” said Kabler. “We have kids within families with major life challenges and we help them to learn to cope. To work together, to develop tools of resilience so they can be happy and productive in school, and at home, and then go out and be productive members of society.”

CDS Family & Behavioral Health Services serves people in 14 counties across NCFL for 52 years

Kabler said passion keeps their team going in offering, one-on-one sessions, temporary youth housing, or by partnering with school districts. You can learn more about what CDS Family and Behavioral Health has to offer here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.