CDS Family & Behavioral Health Services serves people in 14 counties across NCFL for 52 years

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -CDS Family and Behavioral Health Services started 52 years ago as a drug prevention program for adults. Although, throughout the years, CEO Phil Kabler said the organization has evolved.

Now, 110 members help children, teens and families across 14 counties with behavioral issues.

“We do not have bad kids,” said Kabler. “We have kids within families with major life challenges and we help them to learn to cope. To work together, to develop tools of resilience so they can be happy and productive in school, and at home, and then go out and be productive members of society.”

Kabler said passion keeps their team going in offering, one-on-one sessions, temporary youth housing, or by partnering with school districts. You can learn more about what CDS Family and Behavioral Health has to offer here.

