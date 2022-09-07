Columbia County Report: 1/2 cent sales tax proposed to fund new schools

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal to create a half-cent sales tax in Columbia County to fund schools will be on the ballot in November, the Lake City Humane Society is getting a boost to its budget, and Florida Gateway College’s bass fishing teams placed in a national tournament, all in this week’s Columbia County Report.

Half-cent Sales Tax

A Political Action Committee is spreading the word about a group a half-cent tax on the November ballot aimed at improving schools in the county.

Money generated from the sales tax would be used by the school district to demolish four schools, build two new schools, and update 14 others. Residents and tourists would pay the tax which proponents say could generate more than $6 million for the district.

The schools set for removal are Melrose Park, Eastside, Five Points, and Niblack elementary schools. District officials say all schools will benefit from facility improvements, such as additional parking, new wings, multipurpose buildings, plus renovated offices, locker rooms, and auditoriums.

The chairman of the PAC supporting the tax says the infrastructure issues facing the Columbia County School District aren’t going away if people don’t vote for the tax.

“The reality of it is by having a sales tax it’s a fair tax that everyone can pay across the board, including about 30% of visitors that come through Columbia County every year,” said Dennille Decker, chair. “That’s just a huge way for us to spread the burden.”

A half-penny tax costs $0.10 on a $20 purchase. District officials say a family of four with a median income of $56,000 would pay about $6 per month.

OFFICIAL BALLOT LANGUAGE: ONE-HALF CENT SURTAX TO FUND SCHOOL FACILITIES, SAFETY, SECURITY, AND TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES SHALL THE SCHOOL BOARD OF COLUMBIA COUNTY LEVY A ONE·HALF PERCENT (0.5%) SALES SURTAX FOR A PERIOD OF TWENTY (20) YEARS FOR THE ACQUISITION, CONSTRUCTION, RECONSTRUCTION, RENOVATION, REMODELING, OR IMPROVEMENT OF SCHOOL FACILITIES, INCLUDING SAFETY AND SECURITY IMPROVEMENTS, AND THE PURCHASE OF TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT, INCLUDING HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE. THE REVENUES COLLECTED SHALL BE SHARED WITH ELIGIBLE CHARTER SCHOOLS BASED ON THEIR PROPORTIONATE SHARE OF TOTAL SCHOOL DISTRICT ENROLLMENT. _____ For the Half-Cent Tax Against the Half-Cent Tax _____ Against the Half-Cent Tax

Lake City Humane Society Budget Boost

The City Council of Lake City approved additional funding to help the humane society during a time of need.

The council agreed to a two-year contract with the humane society, approving a $180,000 annual budget, which is $47,000 more than last year’s budget. The money will help cover the cost of animal care and animal control, including spay and neuter surgeries, food, litter, and equipment.

FGC Bass Fishing Team

One of the three bass fishing teams for Florida Gateway College placed second in the country at a national tournament over the weekend.

Students traveled to Winyah Bay in Georgetown, South Carolina for the Strike King Bassmaster National Championship.

FGC Bass fishing teammates Seth Slanker and Jackson Swisher place in national competition (FGC)

Teammates Jackson Swisher and Seth Slanker say the fact they’ve known each other since they were children gave them an edge in the competition.

“Us two fishing together for so long that kind of bumped us up from any other team.” Seth Slanker said. “I kind of felt like because we had already fished together for many many many years.”

“If he’s having a bad day I kind of got to, you know, step it up a little bit and if I’m having a bad day then he steps it up,” Jackson Swisher explained. “That’s an important role, you know, just understanding how each one of us works.”

The other two teams are Chase Hubble & Brent May and Zack Barrera & Bryson O’Steen.

