Crews put out structure fire in Micanopy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters from Alachua County, Micanopy, and Cross Creek responded to a fire outside a home in Micanopy Tuesday evening.

The call came in just after 6 p.m.

Firefighters say an outdoor pagoda fire pit area was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to the home and were able to put the fire out in five minutes.

The fire was ruled an accident and no one was injured.

TRENDING STORY: Firefighters battle abandoned building fire in Ocala

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Crews put out structure fire in Micanopy
Northbound lanes on I-75 blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
H.S. Volleyball: Santa Fe, Trinity Catholic claim wins
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER