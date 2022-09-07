Crews put out structure fire in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters from Alachua County, Micanopy, and Cross Creek responded to a fire outside a home in Micanopy Tuesday evening.

The call came in just after 6 p.m.

Firefighters say an outdoor pagoda fire pit area was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to the home and were able to put the fire out in five minutes.

The fire was ruled an accident and no one was injured.

