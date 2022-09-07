Dunnellon City Council will meet and discuss conceptual plans for the new police headquarters

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council reviews conceptual plans for the new police headquarters.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Dunnellon City Hall.

The new station will be in the SW quadrant of Powell Rd and Illinois St

They will discuss the formal site design and conceptual plan as well as permits.

The meeting is open to the public

