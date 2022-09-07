Dunnellon City Council will meet and discuss conceptual plans for the new police headquarters

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council reviews conceptual plans for the new police headquarters.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Dunnellon City Hall.

The new station will be in the SW quadrant of Powell Rd and Illinois St

RELATED: Dunnellon City Council votes 3-2 to sell a former church that was supposed to be retrofitted into a new police station

They will discuss the formal site design and conceptual plan as well as permits.

The meeting is open to the public

