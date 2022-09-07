Gainesville armed robbery suspect arrested after 3 years in hiding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After three years in hiding, Gainesville Police Department officers have arrested a man accused of committing an armed robbery at an apartment complex in Gainesville.

On Tuesday, officers charged Montrae McCray, 22, with robbery with a firearm in relation to an incident at the Cascades Luxury Apartments in August 2019.

Investigators say McCray and his co-conspirator Kyle Cornelius planned ahead of time to rob the victim when they arrived at his apartment on Aug. 15. The victim let the men into his home and they began discussing drugs.

According to the arrest report, McCray then asked the victim what he had in the apartment that was valuable. The victim said there wasn’t much of value in the apartment. That’s when McCray pulled out a gun and said,” This isn’t worth you getting shot.”

McCray and Cornelius then rummaged through the victim’s apartment taking his phone, cash, and marijuana.

Security camera video showed the men leaving the apartment. The victim called the police and identified Cornelius through his Facebook page.

He then admitted to the crime and named McCray as the gunman. Three years later, McCray was arrested on July 25 on unrelated armed robbery charges and brought to the Alachua County Jail.

Between the two robbery cases, McCray is being held on a 400,000 bond.

