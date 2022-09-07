Gainesville armed robbery suspect arrested after 3 years in hiding

Montrae McCray, 22, Alachua County Jail
Montrae McCray, 22, Alachua County Jail(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After three years in hiding, Gainesville Police Department officers have arrested a man accused of committing an armed robbery at an apartment complex in Gainesville.

On Tuesday, officers charged Montrae McCray, 22, with robbery with a firearm in relation to an incident at the Cascades Luxury Apartments in August 2019.

RELATED: Gainesville police: Victim identifies robber by Facebook searching him

Investigators say McCray and his co-conspirator Kyle Cornelius planned ahead of time to rob the victim when they arrived at his apartment on Aug. 15. The victim let the men into his home and they began discussing drugs.

According to the arrest report, McCray then asked the victim what he had in the apartment that was valuable. The victim said there wasn’t much of value in the apartment. That’s when McCray pulled out a gun and said,” This isn’t worth you getting shot.”

TRENDING: Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments

McCray and Cornelius then rummaged through the victim’s apartment taking his phone, cash, and marijuana.

Security camera video showed the men leaving the apartment. The victim called the police and identified Cornelius through his Facebook page.

He then admitted to the crime and named McCray as the gunman. Three years later, McCray was arrested on July 25 on unrelated armed robbery charges and brought to the Alachua County Jail.

Between the two robbery cases, McCray is being held on a 400,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Willie Lewis
Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Long-time Ocala newspaper columnist publishes a collection of his work
Long-time Ocala newspaper columnist publishes a collection of his work
Dunnellon City Council will meet and discuss conceptual plans for the new police headquarters
Dunnellon City Council will meet and discuss conceptual plans for the new police headquarters