Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later this month, the White House announced Wednesday.

Harris will also visit South Korea on the Sept. 25-29 trip.

The White House said “her visit will honor the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The trip marks Harris’ first official visits to both countries since taking office last year. Harris is set to meet with senior government officials and civil society leaders, and the White House said she will raise economic, trade and security interests during her trip.

Abe was shot to death in July on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Parents arrested after Gainesville toddler shoots himself
Phil Kabler, CEO of CDS Family & Behavioral Services
CDS Family & Behavioral Health Services serves people in 14 counties across NCFL for 52 years
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Niblack Elementary School
Columbia County Report: 1/2 cent sales tax proposed to fund new schools