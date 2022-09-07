Long-time Ocala newspaper columnist publishes a collection of his work

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After 30 years writing news paper columns, Dave Schlenker released “Little Man Big Mouth” last month.

“There’s a lot of cool life lessons in there and nice family stories” said Schlenker.

The book is a collection of over 60 columns Schlenker wrote during his time at the Ocala Star Banner and Ocala Style magazine.

It was the community support and interest that inspired him to begin the writing process a year and a half ago.

“I would run into people in the store after I left the newspaper in 2019. I started writing for Ocala Style magazine and I would run into nice people that said when will you put the columns into a book. I never really thought of it and people asked and asked and it was really nice” said Schlenker.

Schlenker grew up in Ocala and shortly after graduating college he began writing columns at the Ocala Star Banner in 1992.

He describes them as personal essays that have followed his life, as well as his families.

“The columns are just about growing up. The kids growing up, family, funny things we can all relate to. It is a love story to my family I would say. It is set in the background of the newspaper business which is insane you never know what you’re going to do” said Schlenker.

Schlenker still publishes a column in the Ocala Style magazine once a month.

Ocala residents can pick up Schlenker’s book at the Gallery on Magnolia and the Ocala Civic Theater.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.