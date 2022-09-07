Marion County commissioners will meet to discuss a list of names for the new library at Marion Oaks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission considers a short list of names for a new library in Marion Oaks.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.

The board of commissioners and the city of Ocala joined together for branch library services.

The library will be a new service point and a branch of the Marion County public library system.

Over 150 names were received for the new branch.

These names were given based on Facebook posts, press releases, and outreach events.

Mayor Kent Guinn recommended naming the branch the Erin Jackson Library at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.

