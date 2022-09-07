New Marion County public library name selected

The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.

The decision came after Julie Seig, a member of the naming committee explained that Sankofa is a West African word meaning “it is not wrong to go back for what you have forgotten.”

RELATED: Alachua County commissioners pick artist for West Lawn Sankofa stature

Alachua County is in the process of placing a Sankofa Statue at the county administration building.

